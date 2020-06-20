Pamela Cecil Blackburn
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela Cecil Blackburn

Simpsonville - Pamela Cecil Blackburn, born April 24, 1954, of Simpsonville, South Carolina passed away on June 19, 2020.

Daughter to the late Charles and Elizabeth Cecil, Pam is survived by her husband of 46 years, Edward Blackburn, their five children; Edward (DeAnna) of Greenville, Charles (Laurel) of Cape Coral, Florida, Matthew, (Andy) of Washington DC, and twins Andrew (Alex), and Joseph, both of Charleston, South Carolina, her brother Charles Cecil, and two sisters, Charlene Snowden, and Cynthia Cecil.

Pam, affectionately referred to as Gippy by her Grandchildren, is the proud Grandmother to Elizabeth, Adam, Bennett, Allie and Montis.

In addition to providing never-ending love and support to her five children and five grandchildren, Pam's graciousness extended well beyond her immediate family to other loved ones.

Pam loved a good book, sweet tea, Princess Di, Judge Judy, all types of accessories, food recipes, frog decor, and a good phone conversation.

Gippy's touch and kindness will live forever in those of us fortunate enough to have been blessed to know her.

Services will be held at St. John's in the Wilderness Episcopal Church in Flat Rock, North Carolina. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the service is restricted to immediate family. Internment will be on the grounds of St. John's. There will be a celebration of life held in Greenville after Covid-19.

www.MackeyMortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
8642326706
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved