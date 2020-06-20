Pamela Cecil BlackburnSimpsonville - Pamela Cecil Blackburn, born April 24, 1954, of Simpsonville, South Carolina passed away on June 19, 2020.Daughter to the late Charles and Elizabeth Cecil, Pam is survived by her husband of 46 years, Edward Blackburn, their five children; Edward (DeAnna) of Greenville, Charles (Laurel) of Cape Coral, Florida, Matthew, (Andy) of Washington DC, and twins Andrew (Alex), and Joseph, both of Charleston, South Carolina, her brother Charles Cecil, and two sisters, Charlene Snowden, and Cynthia Cecil.Pam, affectionately referred to as Gippy by her Grandchildren, is the proud Grandmother to Elizabeth, Adam, Bennett, Allie and Montis.In addition to providing never-ending love and support to her five children and five grandchildren, Pam's graciousness extended well beyond her immediate family to other loved ones.Pam loved a good book, sweet tea, Princess Di, Judge Judy, all types of accessories, food recipes, frog decor, and a good phone conversation.Gippy's touch and kindness will live forever in those of us fortunate enough to have been blessed to know her.Services will be held at St. John's in the Wilderness Episcopal Church in Flat Rock, North Carolina. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the service is restricted to immediate family. Internment will be on the grounds of St. John's. There will be a celebration of life held in Greenville after Covid-19.