Pamela Gilreath
Greer - Pamela Lee Kemp Gilreath, 58, passed away February 18, 2019.
A native of Greer, daughter of the late Arthur Benson Kemp and Carolene Rogers Kemp Bryant, she was a retired employee of Mitsubishi Polyester Film and a member of Oneal Church of God.
Surviving are her husband, Bobby Lee Gilreath of the home; a daughter, Fonda Gilreath (Kyle Campbell) of Miamisburg, Ohio; one brother, Norman S. Kemp (Kathy) of Taylors; a sister, Joyce Pruitt (Harold) of Greer; and a granddaughter, Talan Campbell.
Mrs. Gilreath was predeceased by one brother, Ronald Wayne Kemp step-father, Ray Bryant and a niece, Cindy Owens.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Wesley Brashier. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Gavin Gilreath, Bailey Gilreath, Steven Kemp, Jason Bridwell, Clayton Kemp and Loren Gilreath.
Visitation will be held 9:30-10:45 a.m. Friday at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home of her mother-in-law, Barbara Gilreath.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of The Carolina Foothills, 260 Fairwinds Road, Landrum, South Carolina 29356.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 20, 2019