Palmetto Cremation Services
2402 GENTRY MEMORIAL HWY
Pickens, SC 29671
(864) 878-6661
Pamela Maloney
Pamela J. Maloney


Greer - Pamela J Maloney, age 66, passed away on May 17, 2019 while in hospice. She was born on November 20, 1952 in Crawfordsville, Indiana to Thomas Day and Ann Wright. Later, she moved to Greer, South Carolina with her husband and daughter. Pamela liked traveling, reading mysteries, gardening, and helping with various local charities. She is survived by her husband Michael, daughters Shannon and Nicole, and sisters Cheryl, Elaine, and Terri. A celebration of her life will be held in June.
Published in The Greenville News on May 26, 2019
