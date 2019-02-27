Services
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:15 PM
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:30 PM
Greenville - Panagiotis "Pete" Sotirios Maheras, 81, husband of Alver Bryant Maheras, of Greenville, died Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Born in Arahova, Sparta, Greece, he was a son of the late Sotirios Panagiotis Maheras and Paraskevi Diamondouras Maheras.

Pete was a member of Earle Street Baptist Church, Sam Poe Masonic Lodge, and the Ada Order of the Eastern Star. He was the owner of Maheras' Restaurant in Laurens.

In addition to his loving wife of 57 years, Pete is survived by a daughter, Karen Maheras Jones (David) of Florida; and a sister, Elaine Diamondouras (George).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kosta Maheras.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:15 p.m. at Earle Street Baptist Church, with the funeral service to follow at 2:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Earle Street Baptist Church, 225 W. Earle St., Greenville, SC 29609.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 27, 2019
