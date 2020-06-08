Pansy Duke
1938 - 2020
Pansy Duke

Clemson - Pansy Elizabeth Duke entered the Church Triumphant on June 3, 2020.

Pansy was born to Mr. and Mrs. Fred and Louise Duke on May 5, 1938.

After graduating from high school, she attended Montreat-Anderson College, now Montreat College. She received a Masters in Christian Education from Presbyterian School of Christian Education in Richmond Virginia, now Union Seminary. After graduating from Montreat, Pansy entered into the missionary field in Brazil serving 2 years. Pansy made her life's work serving the Presbyterian Church as a Director of Christian Education. Some of the churches she served were First Presbyterian Church in Florence, SC, Westminster Presbyterian in Nashville, TN, and First Presbyterian Church in Tampa, Florida.

She served Fort Hill Presbyterian Church in Clemson SC beginning in 1982 and retired from that position, returning to assist as Parish Visitor when the church needed her. She retired again to her little house in Pendleton, SC until moving to The Villages at Summerville, SC. She learned to paint in her retirement, and her paintings have been enjoyed by so many as she gave them away.

In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to the Pansy Duke Endowment Fund at Fort Hill Presbyterian Church, 101 Edgewood Ave, Clemson, SC 29631 Or Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina Resident Aid Fund, 2817 Ashland Road, Columbia, SC 29210.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation, Central-Clemson Commons.




Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home
108 Cross Creek Rd
Central, SC 29630
864-639-2411
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 7, 2020
Sad - she will I be misses. Margaret Ann and George Rodgers
Margaret Ann Rodgers
Friend
June 6, 2020
Pansy was my youth minister...she gave me permission to question and the encouragement to share. I love her dearly and always will.
Jay Hodge Hodge
Friend
June 5, 2020
I am so sorry to read of Pansy's passing. It was a joy to have known her. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and many friends.
Jean Thomas
Acquaintance
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
