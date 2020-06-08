Pansy Duke
Clemson - Pansy Elizabeth Duke entered the Church Triumphant on June 3, 2020.
Pansy was born to Mr. and Mrs. Fred and Louise Duke on May 5, 1938.
After graduating from high school, she attended Montreat-Anderson College, now Montreat College. She received a Masters in Christian Education from Presbyterian School of Christian Education in Richmond Virginia, now Union Seminary. After graduating from Montreat, Pansy entered into the missionary field in Brazil serving 2 years. Pansy made her life's work serving the Presbyterian Church as a Director of Christian Education. Some of the churches she served were First Presbyterian Church in Florence, SC, Westminster Presbyterian in Nashville, TN, and First Presbyterian Church in Tampa, Florida.
She served Fort Hill Presbyterian Church in Clemson SC beginning in 1982 and retired from that position, returning to assist as Parish Visitor when the church needed her. She retired again to her little house in Pendleton, SC until moving to The Villages at Summerville, SC. She learned to paint in her retirement, and her paintings have been enjoyed by so many as she gave them away.
In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to the Pansy Duke Endowment Fund at Fort Hill Presbyterian Church, 101 Edgewood Ave, Clemson, SC 29631 Or Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina Resident Aid Fund, 2817 Ashland Road, Columbia, SC 29210.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.