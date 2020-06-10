ParKer H TobinTaylors - Master Parker Horrace Tobin, 5, of Taylors South Carolina, passed on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home. He was a son of Horrace Tobin and Latijah Hicks Tobin.Surviving: in addition to his parents, two sisters, Payton Tobin and Penelope Tobin, both of Greenville, S.C.; one brother, Triston Tobin of Greenville, S.C.; maternal grandparents, Velvet and Chadwick Williams of Taylors, S.C., maternal grandfather, Cledrick White of Greenville, S.C.; paternal grandparents, Covy and Wilbert Dinkins of Greenville, S.C., paternal grandfather, Horrace Tobin, Jr. of Columbia, S.C.; maternal great-grandparents, Shirley Jean Williams of Inman, S.C. and L.C. Hicks of Greenville, S.C.; paternal great-grandfathers, Frederick Baskett of Norlina, N.C. and Horrace Tobin, Sr. of Charleston, S.C.; and a host of other relatives and friends.Viewing: Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 10:00a.m. to 7:00p.m. at Watkins, Garrett and Woods Mortuary, with a Private burial.