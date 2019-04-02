Services
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
300 Oneal Rd
Greer,, SC
Travelers Rest - Parker Stewart Neff, 21, of Travelers Rest, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019.

Born in Columbia, SC, he was a son of John Allen Neff, Jr. and Dixie Jo Willis Neff. Parker was attending USC Salkehatchie College, where he played baseball for the Salkehatchie Indians. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Greer.

Surviving in addition to his parents are the love of his life: Emma Wey Mathis; one brother: Zachary Neff and his Fiance Karen Sloan; and one niece: Paislee Jo Neff; paternal grandmother: Judy Kay Neff; and many loving family members.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Edward Martin "Papa" and Margaret Geraldine Willis.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 300 Oneal Rd., Greer, SC 29651, with the Reverend Elise T. Stringer officiating. A private burial will be in Mountain View Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at The Howze Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Parker Neff Baseball Scholarship fund, Attn: Jane Brewer or Coach Bubba Dorman, USC Salkehatchie, P.O. Box 617, Allendale, SC, 29810.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com.

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 2, 2019
