Parker Neff
Travelers Rest - Parker Stewart Neff, 21, of Travelers Rest, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019.
Born in Columbia, SC, he was a son of John Allen Neff, Jr. and Dixie Jo Willis Neff. Parker was attending USC Salkehatchie College, where he played baseball for the Salkehatchie Indians. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Greer.
Surviving in addition to his parents are the love of his life: Emma Wey Mathis; one brother: Zachary Neff and his Fiance Karen Sloan; and one niece: Paislee Jo Neff; paternal grandmother: Judy Kay Neff; and many loving family members.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Edward Martin "Papa" and Margaret Geraldine Willis.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 300 Oneal Rd., Greer, SC 29651, with the Reverend Elise T. Stringer officiating. A private burial will be in Mountain View Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at The Howze Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Parker Neff Baseball Scholarship fund, Attn: Jane Brewer or Coach Bubba Dorman, USC Salkehatchie, P.O. Box 617, Allendale, SC, 29810.
