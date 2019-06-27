Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:15 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
Easley - Ralph Lamar "Pat" Patterson, 86, husband of the late Martha Jane Owens Patterson, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Born in Anderson County, he was a son of the late Gary and Bessie Lucille Allen Patterson. A U.S. veteran, he served in both our country's Army and Air Force, in Korea and during Peace Time. Mr. Patterson retired from General Electric and was a member of Piedmont Wesleyan Church. His hobbies included golf, gardening, fishing, and shooting pool with his buddies at the Pickens Senior Center. His grandchildren said he was the best Papa ever.

Survivors include his children, Angela Sluder of Easley, Audrey Woodson (Jack) of Piedmont; and Gary Patterson (Linda) of Easley; sister, Nancy Moore of Greenville; five grandchildren, Shelby, Zach, Daisy, Holly, and Pierce; and one great-grandson, T.J.

He was predeceased by siblings, Carroll Patterson, Barbara Eller, Audrey Faye Patterson, and Leroy Patterson.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 28, from 11:00 a.m. until noon at Gray Mortuary. The service will follow at 12:15 p.m. in the mortuary chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rainey Hospice House, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621, or to the Pickens Senior Center, 129 Schoolhouse Street, Pickens, SC 29671.

The families are at their respective homes.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on June 27, 2019
