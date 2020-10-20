1/
Patricia Alden (Patt) Smith
Patricia (Patt) Alden Smith

Greenville - Patricia (Patt) Alden Smith passed peacefully on Saturday October 17th, 2020. Patt was born 08/22/1938 in Warren OH to Ennels Alden & Genivere Alden Umsted. She attended Sophie Newcomb College in New Orleans, married Kilby Page Smith III and moved to Long Island, NY where her son was born. She then lived outside Boston, before she moved to Greenville, in 1969, pregnant with her daughter! She started her Real Estate career at Phillip T. Bradley Real Estate in the mid 1970's, following in the footsteps of her Grandmother who was the first female realtor in OH in the 1940's. She then moved to The Goldsmith Company where she would eventually run their entire Real Estate Department. She left to open her own company, Patt Smith Realty, that was in operation until her accident in 2006. Patt had many accolades in her over 40 year career. She will be remembered for her larger than life smile, and giving spirit. She was the Queen of Jamestown Dr. She loved fast cars, fine jewelry and good vodka, but mostly her grandchildren.

Patt is survived by her son Kilby (Kip) Page Smith IV, his Wife Alice Smith and their children Kilby Page Smith V (17), and Lincoln Tiller Smith (7). She is also survived by her daughter, Stacy Alden Cannon, her husband Grey Shepherd, and her children Charles Edward (Chase) Cannon (19) and Alden Page Cannon (10). She will be missed. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday October 24th at the home of Joe and Donna Sullivan 1729 North Main St. Greenville, from 12pm-4pm, please drop by.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make a contribution in Patt's honor to: The Upstate Children's Museum 300 College St. Greenville, SC 29601 or TCMupstate.org.




Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
