Patricia Ann Eskew Batson
1939 - 2020
Patricia Ann Eskew Batson

Greenville - Patricia Ann Eskew Batson, 80, wife of the late Charles Thomas Batson, of Greenville, passed away, June 1, 2020.

Born in Greenville on December 28, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson and Gladys Leona Lawson Eskew.

In her early years, Patricia was a homemaker and later worked in retail where she enjoyed meeting people. She was a member of Pickens View Wesleyan Church and the Best Years Fellowship Group within the church where she enjoyed many trips and times of fellowship with friends. Patricia also volunteered for United Christian Ministries for several years. Her greatest love and joy was her family.

She is survived by three daughters, Patti Massey and her husband, Charlie, Pam Greer and her husband, Eddie, and Jeanne Batson; six grandchildren, Kelli Madden and her husband, Mat, Kara Crumpton and her husband, Ryan Duncan, Sandi Shelton and her husband, Steven, Cyndi Kapla and her husband, Thomas, Charlie Greer and his wife, Maggie Brown, and Jake Greer and his wife, Tori; four great-grandchildren, Taylor, Kimberley, Aaron, and William; and a sister, Joan Blackstock and her husband, Jimmy.

In addition to her loving husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Judi Elizabeth Batson.

A graveside service with social distancing will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in Graceland West Cemetery.

The family encourages those at home to share your condolences on the tribute wall and send a "Hug from Home" by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Christian Ministries, 303 Dacusville Hwy, Easley, SC 29640.




Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Graceland West Cemetery
