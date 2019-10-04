|
|
Patricia Ann Garrett Martin
Edisto Island - Patricia Ann Garrett Martin, 86, of Edisto Island, South Carolina, was peacefully taken home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 30, 2019.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in The Historic Church of the Epiphany, Eutawville, SC with a reception to follow in the Ministry Center
Patricia was born October 25, 1932 in Newberry, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late John Bunyan Garrett and Jimmie Player Garrett formerly of Easley,, SC. She was a graduate of Pickens High School Class of 1950 and was a member of The Historic Church of the Epiphany, Eutawville, SC
She is survived by her son, Mr. Keith Edward Martin (Debbie) of Santee, SC, daughter, Pamela "Pam" Jean Martin of Edisto Island, SC; granddaughter, Christy Lynn Martin of Atlanta, GA.; her sister and brother-in-law, Lunita and Mayor Larry D. Bagwell of Easley, SC; Mrs. Laura Hamby of Waterloo, SC; Mrs. June Lancaster (Cothran) of Laurens, SC. Besides her husband, the late Mr. Edward William Martin (deceased March 12, 2011), she was predeceased by her sister, Martha Jean Garrett Merrill of Pickens and Raleigh, SC and Mr. Thomas David Garrett of Pickens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Published in The Greenville News on Oct. 4, 2019