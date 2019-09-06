Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Bloodworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Bloodworth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Bloodworth Obituary
Patricia Bloodworth

Simpsonville - Patricia Bloodworth, 78, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

Born in Belton, she was the daughter of the late Guy and Mildred Lollis Cummings.

Patricia was the Office Manager for Dr. Henry Suber, DDS in Mauldin for 30 years.

Her son, Keith Alan Bloodworth, preceded her in death.

She is survived by her cousins, Marvin and David Heller; sister-in-law, June Walker; niece, Laura Rockefeller; and nephew, Vince Walker; children in love, Manie Kent "JR", Tisha Rosamond and wife, Jeanne DiPaola, Shannon VanMeter and husband, Mick, and Joey Burns; life-long friend, Jeanette Collins Pearce and husband, Ken; and her beloved rescue dog, Yummy.

The family is grateful for the love and care given to Patricia by Sheila Dell.

A visitation will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast followed by a Celebration of Life at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel.

Memorials may be made to the Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Rd., Greenville, SC 29607; or to the Cancer Society of Greenville, 113 Mills Ave., Greenville, SC 29605.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
Download Now