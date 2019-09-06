|
Patricia Bloodworth
Simpsonville - Patricia Bloodworth, 78, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
Born in Belton, she was the daughter of the late Guy and Mildred Lollis Cummings.
Patricia was the Office Manager for Dr. Henry Suber, DDS in Mauldin for 30 years.
Her son, Keith Alan Bloodworth, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her cousins, Marvin and David Heller; sister-in-law, June Walker; niece, Laura Rockefeller; and nephew, Vince Walker; children in love, Manie Kent "JR", Tisha Rosamond and wife, Jeanne DiPaola, Shannon VanMeter and husband, Mick, and Joey Burns; life-long friend, Jeanette Collins Pearce and husband, Ken; and her beloved rescue dog, Yummy.
The family is grateful for the love and care given to Patricia by Sheila Dell.
A visitation will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast followed by a Celebration of Life at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel.
Memorials may be made to the Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Rd., Greenville, SC 29607; or to the Cancer Society of Greenville, 113 Mills Ave., Greenville, SC 29605.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 6, 2019