Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Patricia Burdine Waldrop

Greenville - Patricia Burdine Waldrop, 73, wife to Jimmy Waldrop, died Thursday, February 6, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Millicent Lesley Burdine. Mrs. Waldrop enjoyed decorating her home and her home was featured in Southern Living. She worked as the Office Manager for Creative Builders for thirty-three years until her retirement. Patricia was a lifelong member of Berea First Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband Jimmy, Patricia is survived by her children, Rick Waldrop and wife Mekel of Anderson and Jason Waldrop of Greenville; grandchildren, Addie and Jett Waldrop; sisters, Sallie Taylor and Caroll Anderson.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Billie Hogg and Mary Burdine and a brother, Jim Burdine.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest Chapel. Funeral Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be held at a later date at Mountain View Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 123 W Antrim Dr, Greenville, SC 29607 or alz.org/sc.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
