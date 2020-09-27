Patricia Earle
Piedmont - Patricia Ann O'Donnell Earle of Sandy Springs Road, Piedmont, South Carolina died peacefully on September 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Patsy, as she was called as a girl, and Pat as an adult was born on June 13, 1929, in Great Falls, South Carolina.
She was the daughter of Thomas Clyde O'Donnell and Sarah Belle Pope O'Donnell. Pat graduated from Greenville High School where she met William (Bill) H. Earle, the man who became her husband for 68 years. Only in death, were they parted when Bill died in February 2016.
She is survived by her daughter, Anne E. Strange (Keith) of Reston, Virginia, and her two sons, William H. Earle, Jr (Joan) of Simpsonville and Joseph O. Earle (Jennifer) of Greenville; her seven grandchildren, Elizabeth A. Earle, Nathaniel A. Earle, Susan E. Murdock, Elliot J. Earle, Stuart E. Strange, Margaret E. Burdette, and Timothy W. Earle; and 13 great-grandchildren. Her three sisters, Elizabeth O. Pollard, Frances O. Torbett, and Sarah O. Rice and her two brothers, Thomas Clyde O'Donnell, and Jason Colvin O'Donnell, predeceased her. She is also survived by her best friend of 82 years Carolyn G. Chapman, and many cousins and nieces and nephews.
Pat believed in God the Father as the creator of Heaven and Earth and that Jesus Christ is the Savior of the world. She was a loving mother to her children and had the heart of a servant right up to her last moments. Pat was an active member of the Reedy Fork Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and served on many church committees; of the Greenville's Women's Club, and of the Republican Women's Club. She loved her large extended family and friends and hosted many family gatherings at their house in Moonville. She was an exceptionally good cook and was always quick to take food, especially her delicious pound cakes to family, friends, and members of her community. Pat loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed working in her yard which was filled with azaleas and other flowers which she tended to with love and care. She was the happiest with she was working in her yard and garden. Late in their lives Bill and Pat discovered international travel and made several trips to Europe. Pat thoroughly enjoyed visiting the places in Ireland where the O'Donnell's had lived before coming to America.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reedy Fork Baptist Church, 459 Reedy Fork Road, Piedmont, SC 29673, or Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. The family wants to give a very special thanks to the FirstLight Home staff for their kindness, love, and support, to Interim Health Care Hospice for their care and professional support and to the staff and residents at Westminster Retirement Residence who made Pat feel so welcomed when she went to live there.
