Patricia "Pat" Hendrix Ballew



Greenville - Patricia "Pat" Hendrix Ballew, 84, wife of Ray Charles Ballew, Sr., of Greenville, died Saturday, June 1, 2019.



Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Milton Woodward and Mary Childress Hendrix.



Pat attended Mars Hill University and was very proud when her oldest son attended her alma mater as well. She also attended Furman University. Pat worked at WFBC where she played the commercials as Traffic Manager as well as played the piano for Monty's Rascals for the children while they were on-air.



Pat was a member of the Clarice Wilson Garden Club for many years and was involved in raising funds for the Garden Clubs of Greenville to purchase and relocate The Kilgore Lewis House to its present location. She originated and started the Junior Women's Club of Greenville in 1964 and held the first meeting in her living room. Pat was a member and President of The United Daughters of the Confederacy and was honored recently for being a member for 50 years, receiving the 50 Year Pin.



She was also the founding and longtime member of The Hotsie Totsie Bridge Club which is celebrating 50 years together. Pat worked for many years alongside her husband Ray in their new business SunVent Awning. Later, when it became Ballews Aluminum Products, Inc., she continued to work in Collections for the business.



Pat was an avid animal lover and gave money to the Humane Society on numerous occasions. She and her husband also loved to place their dogs in Kennel Club Shows and received many awards. Pat became involved with horses when her youngest daughter, Teresa, became an equestrian. She traveled far and wide to be at the horse shows with the horse trailer in tow.



Pat, with her husband Ray, were major donors and frequent visitors to Furman University. She loved going to Hilton Head and spending time with her husband and children at the beach. They loved frequenting the restaurants and engaging with numerous friends she made over the last 35 years.



Pat played the piano for the church services at Monaghan Baptist Church for several years before she and her husband joined Edwards Road Baptist Church. Following their move from the Edwards Road area they joined First Baptist Church of Greenville where they were frequent parishioners as well as financial donors to the church.



Pat was a remarkable wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. SHE WAS A REAL LADY!



In addition to her loving husband of 64 years, she is survived by four children, Ray Charles Ballew, Jr. (Kristine), Catherine Anne Ballew, Andrew Milton Ballew (Kelly), and Teresa Ballew Cottingham (Hallam); ten grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; a nephew, Bart Cobb (Marsha); and her loving poodle, Scooter.



In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by a sister, Anne Hendrix Cobb.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. in the Downtown chapel. Entombment will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Patricia's caregivers, Stacie Kagler, Robyn Maxey, Samantha Campbell, and Martha Donald.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Rd., Greenville, SC 29607.



Condolences may be made to the family by visiting thomasmcafee.com. Published in The Greenville News on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary