In honor, on the one year anniversary of your passing. Patricia, age 64, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 22nd, 2019 at McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville, SC. She was born October 27, 1954, in Galax, VA to Joseph McMahan and Mildred ""Mickey"" (Bridges) McMahan. She attended Bethpage High School in NY, was a 1972 graduate of Princeton High School in NJ and a 1976 graduate of Douglass College/Rutgers University in NJ. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jose Vicente Villeda. She remarried the love of her life, Antonio Martins on November 5, 1994, in Clemson, SC. In 2017, she lost him after a long battle with Alzheimer's during which she lovingly cared for him. She had many jobs throughout her career, and most recently worked as an administrative assistant at MAU in Greenville, SC until her retirement at the end of 2016. Pat had great love for her family, her pets and her friends and was fiercely loyal to all. She is survived by a brother, Kendrick B. McMahan of NC, her stepdaughter Patricia Martins and grandson Marcello Daniel Martins, both of TX, niece Mackenzie McMahan, nephew Morgan McMahan and many cousins and extended family. Per her wishes, a memorial celebration of life will be held this spring. Please e-mail [email protected]
for more information.
Published in The Greenville News on Jan. 28, 2020