Seneca - Patricia Lillian 'Pat' Janvrin, nee Sadula, of the Catholic faith, who resided in Seneca, SC, Easley, SC, Climax, MI & Middlebury, CT, achieved immortality on the evening of August 8, 2020, at age 79, surrounded by her family & the caring staff of Oconee Memorial (Thank You!) following a blessedly brief encounter with lung cancer.



Granddaughter of Anna & Joe Ragis, daughter of Lillian & Al Sadula, and sister of Duane (wife Cindy), Pat enjoyed growing anything, cooking, traveling, talking with friends and finding new ones.She was active in several local service organizations. Creative & self-taught, she could do anything and taught us that we can as well.Though very accomplished in the kitchen, her only notable failure was following the recipe for Total Casserole (hopefully a mystery to Google), teaching us that recipes are guidelines, not gospel.



With devoted husband Bob of almost 61 years, Pat and Bob built a loving home for their three kids, Bob Jr. (wife Kristi), David (BFF Rodney) & Jeff (wife Gina), grandkids Bobby III, (wife Ashley), Kitty, Brice and Win, great-grandkids Olive & Jacob, step-grandchildren Julie (Eddie) and Maurine (Scotty), many step-great grandchildren, and adoring rescue chihuahua Gigi.



We are lucky to have known and loved her! Due to the current conditions, the family will host a celebration of life at a date to be determined. Donations of hugs to your loved ones and support for the first responders and caregivers of your choice much appreciated. Keowee Funeral Services is assisting the family.









