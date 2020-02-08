|
Patricia M. Babb
Greer - Patricia Marcene Haskins Babb, 69, passed away February 7, 2020.
A native of Clinton, she was the daughter of the late Lee and Johnnie Bell Robertson Haskins; a realtor and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving are her husband, Frank Morris Babb of the home; two daughters, Samantha Lea Goodlett and Jennifer Morgan Holcombe, both of Greenville; four grandchildren, Benjamin Trey Goodlett (Chloe), Angelina Jade Henderson, Johnathan Ryan Henderson and Lisa Gail Hill and one great-grandson, Liam McAdams Goodlett.
She was predeceased by one brother, Bobby Haskins.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , Upstate SC Regional Office, Attn: Memorial Donations, 3535 Pelham Road, Suite 101, Greenville, SC 29615.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020