The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Patricia M. Babb

Patricia M. Babb Obituary
Patricia M. Babb

Greer - Patricia Marcene Haskins Babb, 69, passed away February 7, 2020.

A native of Clinton, she was the daughter of the late Lee and Johnnie Bell Robertson Haskins; a realtor and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Surviving are her husband, Frank Morris Babb of the home; two daughters, Samantha Lea Goodlett and Jennifer Morgan Holcombe, both of Greenville; four grandchildren, Benjamin Trey Goodlett (Chloe), Angelina Jade Henderson, Johnathan Ryan Henderson and Lisa Gail Hill and one great-grandson, Liam McAdams Goodlett.

She was predeceased by one brother, Bobby Haskins.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , Upstate SC Regional Office, Attn: Memorial Donations, 3535 Pelham Road, Suite 101, Greenville, SC 29615.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
