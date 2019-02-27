Patricia Noreen O'Connor



Greenville - Patricia Noreen O'Connor (nee McNulty), 77, of Greenville, passed away on February 25th after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born August 7, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Eneas McNulty and Nora Molloy McNulty.



Noreen graduated from the College of Notre Dame of Maryland, and she earned her master's degree from Furman University. She taught at Our Lady of Rosary School and the Greenville County School District for over 30 years.



Noreen is survived by the love of her life, James J. O'Connor III, her husband of 56 years. She is also survived by daughters Erin Holmquist (Kyle) of Cary, NC, Colleen Marshall (Steven) of Mount Pleasant, SC, Maureen Britain of Alpharetta, GA, and by sons James J. O'Connor IV (Heather) of Atlanta, GA and Brian P. O'Connor of Southaven, MS, nine grandchildren, Danny, Patrick, Connor, Reilly Grace, Kevin, Will, Meaghan, Quinn and Devin. She is also survived by her sister, Shirley A. Bishop of Lawrenceville, NJ.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers Kevin E. McNulty and Paul J. McNulty, and granddaughter, Kerry Holmquist.



Noreen was a devoted member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church and of P.E.O. Sisterhood, Chapter R. She loved life and enjoyed sharing her love with others. She had a gift for planning, entertaining, and organizing social events in her home, restaurants, and theaters. Noreen loved to dance and had an appreciation of musical instruments she never learned to play. Her music interests ranged from 1950's music to Irish Folk Music to Italian Opera. She was fiercely competitive when playing tennis and bridge. She loved to travel to foreign countries, the South Carolina beaches, and especially to her ancestral home, Ireland.



Visitation will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, 639 North Main Street, Greenville. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1209 Brushy Creek, Taylors, SC. Burial will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery, 140 Inway Drive, Anderson, SC.



The family would like to thank the medical and support staff at St. Francis Bon Secours Cancer Center and McCall's Open Arms Hospice for their care and loving assistance during Noreen's long illness.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prince of Peace Catholic School, 1209 Brushy Creek Road, Taylors, SC 29687, or the Cancer Society of Greenville, 113 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC 29605.



Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019