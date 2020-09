Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Patricia's life story with friends and family

Share Patricia's life story with friends and family

Patricia O. Earle



Greenville - Patricia O'Donnell Earle, 91, wife of the late William "Bill" Holt Earle, Sr. of Greenville, died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Westminster Retirement Residence, in Greenville.



Her funeral service will be Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Reedy Fork Baptist Church, 459 Reedy Fork Rd., Greenville, SC 29605. Burial will follow in Greenville Memorial Gardens.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store