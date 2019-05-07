Services
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenville - Patricia R. Miller, 68, of Greenville, SC passed away May 1, 2019 in Myrtle Beach, SC. She leaves behind her two sons, Jamie and Truitt Miller, former husband, Tommy Miller, two grandchildren, Sloane and Weston Miller, and daughter-in-law Ashley Miller. She was born and raised in Greenville, and graduated from Carolina High School in 1969. She was well known and beloved in her local community, and among the S.O.S. Dance community.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Greenville News on May 7, 2019
