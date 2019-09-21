|
Patricia Roberson Gray
Greenville - Patricia Roberson Gray "Pat",86, of Greenville, SC went peacefully to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 19, 2019. She passed away in Greenville, SC, in the arms of her sons.
Pat was born on September 7, 1933 to the late James and Agnes Hamrick Roberson, of Forest City, NC.
She is survived by three sons, William Patrick "Rick" (Kathy), Lee Roberson (Harriet), and Michael Andrew. She was a proud grandmother to Erin Lark Gray, Leigh Gray Beasley (Justin), Kinsey Ann Gray, Amanda Brenn Gray, William Henry Gray II, James Mitchener Gray, Mason Andrew Gray, James Wesley Gray, and great-grandchildren, Gray Marshall Beasley, Eloise Ford Beasley, and Dorothy Bett Beasley. She is also survived by her sister Betty Anne Wright of Shelby, NC and many dear nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Henry "Bill," her son, James David, her parents, and 8 siblings.
Pat moved to Greenville, SC as a young bride when her husband, Bill, began working for JP Stevens Textile Company. She was a dedicated member of Eastlan Baptist Church, was involved in the former Junior Palmetto Women's Club and YWCA charities. She enjoyed traveling with her sisters, shopping with her granddaughters, solving crossword puzzles, and was a highly skilled bridge player- belonging to multiple bridge clubs in Greenville. Above all else, Pat loved her family, and adored each of her grandchildren. She was a giving, loving, and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend.
The family will receive friends at her home on Sunday, September 22, 209 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
A funeral service will be held in the Chapel at the Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Downtown, Greenville, SC on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.
Family and friend may come to view Mrs. Gray prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 21, 2019