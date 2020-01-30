Services
The Palmetto Mortuary
1017 Mauldin Road
Greenville, SC 29607
864-241-5093
Patricia Ross Obituary
Patricia Ross

Greer - Patricia Ross, 78, of Greer, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019.

She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth and Katherine Ross; her step-daughter, Susan Montague; her step-grandsons, Ryan and Chase Montague; her brother, Michael Lewandowski; her sister-in-law, Mert Ross; and her nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Thomas Ross.

The family will hold a private memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Greenville Humane Society.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020
