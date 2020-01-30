|
Patricia Ross
Greer - Patricia Ross, 78, of Greer, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019.
She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth and Katherine Ross; her step-daughter, Susan Montague; her step-grandsons, Ryan and Chase Montague; her brother, Michael Lewandowski; her sister-in-law, Mert Ross; and her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Thomas Ross.
The family will hold a private memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Greenville Humane Society.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020