Patricia Suddeth Davidson
Greenville - Patricia Suddeth Davidson, 83, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020.
A lifelong resident of Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Wilton Suddeth and Mildred Ernest Suddeth.
Mrs. Davidson was a retired Real Estate Broker and a member of Monaghan Baptist Church. She was past president of the Women's Auxiliary of the Greenville Home Builders Association, and also past president of the Women's Auxiliary of the S.C. Home Builders Association.
Patricia is survived by her three sons, Dean Davidson, Jr., Eugene Davidson, and Alan Davidson; and one granddaughter, Carter Davidson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years in 2010, Dean Davidson, Sr.
The family would like to thank her caregiver, Debra Jones-Hoitt, and the staff at Heartland East Nursing Home.
Because of current conditions, a graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family is requesting for all those attending to follow the CDC guidelines on social distancing and are asking everyone to wear a mask.
Memorial donations may be made to Monaghan Baptist Church, 1500 West Parker Road, Greenville, SC 29617.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
.