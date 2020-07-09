Patricia Trusty

Patricia TrustyEasley - Patricia Key Trusty, Wife of James E Trusty(Jim).Peacefully went to be with her Lord on the day of July 7th 2020. Ann was the daughter of Charles Ray Key and Ruth Turner Key. She was the youngest of three siblings, two brothers Eddie Key and Bobby Key(deceased). She had two children James Mike Trusty, and Lon Todd Trusty. Respecting hands wishes there will be no service and cremation when available. She was a loving mother and a dedicated wife. Love and condolences can be expressed through Facebook or Messenger