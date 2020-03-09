|
|
Patricia W. Meeks
Easley SC - Patricia W. Meeks, of Easley SC, passed away March 4, 2020. She was born on April 23, 1934, to the late Hedley Burchill and Lily Gladys Weavers in Essex England. Pat was a weaver her entire career, from 1956 to 1996 and worked at various textiles mills all over Upstate SC, and Western North Carolina.
She was a member of St. Michaels Episcopal Church in Easley SC, and Quilts of Love with Faith Lutheran Chapel in Pickens, SC.
She was predeceased by her husband, Reginald Meeks, and daughter, Sherry Love.
Survivors include her 3 daughters, Roberta Pelfrey, Cynthia Love, of Easley, and Patrice Thompson of Gaffney SC. Other survivors include her five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
There will be no visitation or public service. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, or other gifts, memorial gifts be given to Meals-On-Wheels of Pickens County, and the Pickens County Library.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020