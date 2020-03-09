Services
Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
6010 WHITE HORSE RD
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 406-3829
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Meeks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia W. Meeks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia W. Meeks Obituary
Patricia W. Meeks

Easley SC - Patricia W. Meeks, of Easley SC, passed away March 4, 2020. She was born on April 23, 1934, to the late Hedley Burchill and Lily Gladys Weavers in Essex England. Pat was a weaver her entire career, from 1956 to 1996 and worked at various textiles mills all over Upstate SC, and Western North Carolina.

She was a member of St. Michaels Episcopal Church in Easley SC, and Quilts of Love with Faith Lutheran Chapel in Pickens, SC.

She was predeceased by her husband, Reginald Meeks, and daughter, Sherry Love.

Survivors include her 3 daughters, Roberta Pelfrey, Cynthia Love, of Easley, and Patrice Thompson of Gaffney SC. Other survivors include her five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

There will be no visitation or public service. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, or other gifts, memorial gifts be given to Meals-On-Wheels of Pickens County, and the Pickens County Library.

The family prefers privacy at this time, so there will be no public visitation and public service.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -