Patricia W. Morrison
Easley - Patricia W. Morrison, 73, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Pruitt Health in Pickens. Born June 19, 1945 in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Willie F. and Nell Dill Whitefield and the widow of James R Morrison. Ms. Morrison was a retired administrative assistant at Robinson Funeral Home.
Survivors also include two sons, James W. Morrison of Greenville, and Clinton W. Morrison (Jennifer) of Taylors; and two grandchildren .
A Memorial Service will be 7:00 pm Monday, March 11, 2019 at George's Creek Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 pm prior to the service.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 10, 2019