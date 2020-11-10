1/1
Patricia Wilson
Patricia Wilson

Taylors - Patricia Wilson, 60, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020.

Born in Sharon, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late Flora Ethel Vernon Regan and the late Clement Joseph Regan Sr. Patty was also adopted by the late Marion Crumpton Smith and the late John Holt Smith. Patty has lived in her home in Taylors, South Carolina for fifteen years. She was a devout Christian and a member of Hampton Heights Baptist Church. Patty received her B.S. from the University of South Carolina and just recently retired from nursing. Patty loved reading her bible, spending time with her children and grandchildren, gardening, and helping others. Patty was a warm, kindhearted person who made everyone around her feel right at home. She cherished nothing more than her family.

Surviving are her three children, Austin Carter Wilson (34), William Cory Wilson (31), Carly Reagan Wilson (26), as well as her daughter-in-law, Cassie Wilson, and her son-in-law, Trey Gaines. Patty loved her children dearly and was an amazing mother. She was an affectionate person and would always tell her children how proud she was and how thankful she was to have them. She cared deeply, was always understanding, and never judged.

In addition to being an amazing mother, she was also a proud grandparent. Surviving are her four grandchildren, Ava, Mason, Leo, and Soren Wilson. She loved reading to her grandkids and showering them with love, presents, and affection. She also shared a strong bond with her niece, Emily Arrowood.

Patty was also a loving sister and cared strongly for her siblings. Surviving are her two sisters, Anna Moxham and Sally Arrowood, and her brother, Clement Regan. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Elizabeth Roe, Christine Negron, Michael Regan, and Ronald Regan. Patty spoke of her siblings often and how important they were to her. Also surviving her are numerous nieces and nephews.

Loved ones may pay their respects Saturday, November 14th, 2020, from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Thomas McAfee funeral home, downtown. The funeral service will follow in the downtown chapel at 1:30pm. Guests are encouraged to follow CDC social distancing guidelines and to please wear a mask.

Condolences including Hugs From Home may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
NOV
14
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
