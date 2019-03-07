|
Patsy H. Young
Greer - Patsy Holcombe Young, 77, passed away March 5, 2019.
A native of Haywood County, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Rachel Holcombe; a former employee of the Greenville County School System and a member of Northwood Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband, Charles R. Young of the home; one daughter, Karen Attaway (Lloyd); one son, Charles "Charlie" R. Young, Jr. (Dana) both of Greer; one daughter-in-law, Tracy Young of Portmouth, Virginia; one brother, William "Bill" Holcombe; one sister, Mae Plemmons both of Lyman; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a son, Kevin Young; one brother, Joseph Holcombe and one sister, Betty Burgess.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Northwood Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Eric Wooten. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be held 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Memorials may be made to Northwood Baptist Church, 888 Ansel School Road, Greer, SC 29651.
The family will be at the home.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 7, 2019