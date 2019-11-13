|
Patsy Roberts
Travelers Rest - Patsy "Pat" Ann Gillespie Roberts, 74, went to be with her Lord and Savior, November 13, 2019.
Born in Travelers Rest, she was a daughter of the late Lois Hart Gillespie, Benjamin Franklin and Rachel Gillespie. She retired form Southern Bell for over twenty years of service and was of the Baptist Faith.
Surviving are her husband of 54 years: Albert Kennedy Roberts; two daughters: Teresa Yearwood (Nathan Johnson), Wendy McCue (Nate); a son: Mark Roberts; a brother: Petee Dionne; eight grandchildren: Kendall Yearwood (Karla), Justin Yearwood (Ashli), Payten Martin, Brett Martin, Rachel Roberts, Tristian Roberts, Erica Portal, Erin Portal; nine great-grandchildren: Aubrie, Ryland, Ryker, Kayden, Kayson, Kelan, Colton, Addison, and Conner.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by: a brother: Benny Gillespie; a sister: Judy Styles; two great-grandchildren: Lynnox and Ezra.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday morning at Clearview Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends Saturday morning from 11:00 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. at Clearview Baptist Church.
Family will be at the home of the son: Mark Roberts.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com.
The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019