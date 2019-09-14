|
Patton Cormac Woodward
Florence - Patton Cormac Woodward, 68, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
Mr. Woodward was born in Greenville, SC a son of the late Madison H. Woodward and Clara Sinclair Woodward. Although a very private person, those who truly knew him, absolutely adored him. His first priority was his wife, children, and grandchildren. Until the very end, he was thinking of them. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of Central United Methodist Church and loved his work, creative projects, and watching Clemson football.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by a sister, LaNoma Watson.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy Morgan Woodward of Florence; son, Morgan (Krista) Woodward of Haymarket, VA; daughter, Claire (Michael) O'Donnell, of Lexington, SC; four grandchildren, Madison, Ivy, Hazel, and Michaela, and one on the way, Lucas; brother, Jake Woodward; sisters, Karen Long, Lane Conn, and Sarita Shipman, and 14 nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice House, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502, www.mcleodfoundation.org.
The family will receive friends from 2 - 4 pm Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home, Florence, SC.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Monday at Woodlawn Cemetery in Greenville, SC.
Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 14, 2019