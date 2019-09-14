Services
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
(843) 662-5251
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Greenville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patton Woodward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patton Cormac Woodward

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patton Cormac Woodward Obituary
Patton Cormac Woodward

Florence - Patton Cormac Woodward, 68, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

Mr. Woodward was born in Greenville, SC a son of the late Madison H. Woodward and Clara Sinclair Woodward. Although a very private person, those who truly knew him, absolutely adored him. His first priority was his wife, children, and grandchildren. Until the very end, he was thinking of them. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of Central United Methodist Church and loved his work, creative projects, and watching Clemson football.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by a sister, LaNoma Watson.

Surviving are his wife, Nancy Morgan Woodward of Florence; son, Morgan (Krista) Woodward of Haymarket, VA; daughter, Claire (Michael) O'Donnell, of Lexington, SC; four grandchildren, Madison, Ivy, Hazel, and Michaela, and one on the way, Lucas; brother, Jake Woodward; sisters, Karen Long, Lane Conn, and Sarita Shipman, and 14 nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice House, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502, www.mcleodfoundation.org.

The family will receive friends from 2 - 4 pm Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home, Florence, SC.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Monday at Woodlawn Cemetery in Greenville, SC.

Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now