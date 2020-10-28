Patty Lou EasterlinGreenville - Patty Lou Easterlin, 91, of Greenville, wife of the late James Bernard Easterlin and Earl Ammon Griffith, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020.Born in Lima, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Everett and Cretora Elizabeth Brunk. In Patty's earlier years she was an avid dancer and snow skier. Later she loved reading, bird watching and cheering on the Atlanta Braves. She enjoyed visits with her family and especially spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Northside United Methodist Church in Greenville.She is survived by step daughters, Sylvia Hines (Jim) of Greenville, and Susan Brisben (David) of Arkansas; and their children, Scott Hines (Natasha), Amy Kathryn Hines, Julie Bullinger (Jeremy), and Benjamin Brisben (Georgina).Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 2, 2020 in the chapel of Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive. The family will receive friends following the service.Memorial contributions may be made to Northside United Methodist Church, 435 Summit Drive, Greenville, SC 29609.