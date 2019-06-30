|
|
Patty Sue Midkiff Coles
Simpsonville - Patty S. Midkiff Coles, 76, wife of Robert L. Coles, DMD, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019.
Born in Huntington, WV, she was the daughter of the late Sam and Georgia Wellman Midkiff.
Patty was a graduate of the Nurses Training Program at Presbyterian University Hospital at University of Pittsburgh. She retired from Greenville Hospital System. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her husband, Patty is survived by two daughters, Kelly Coles Smith (Kevin) of Greensboro, NC, and Kimberly Coles Huggins of Simpsonville; a son, Robert L Coles, II (Patricia); four grandchildren, Jordan Smith, Ashlee Smith, Paul "PJ" Huggins, Jr., and Jessie Huggins; a half-sister, Ginger Marshall; and two cousins, Sandy Peterson and Sherry Houvouras.
A funeral service will be held Monday, July 1, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. in the chapel of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast. A visitation will follow. Burial will be private.
Memorials may be made to Organ Donation at MUSC, 18 Bee St., MSC 450, Charleston, SC 29425.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on June 30, 2019