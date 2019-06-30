Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patty Coles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patty Sue Midkiff Coles

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patty Sue Midkiff Coles Obituary
Patty Sue Midkiff Coles

Simpsonville - Patty S. Midkiff Coles, 76, wife of Robert L. Coles, DMD, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019.

Born in Huntington, WV, she was the daughter of the late Sam and Georgia Wellman Midkiff.

Patty was a graduate of the Nurses Training Program at Presbyterian University Hospital at University of Pittsburgh. She retired from Greenville Hospital System. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her husband, Patty is survived by two daughters, Kelly Coles Smith (Kevin) of Greensboro, NC, and Kimberly Coles Huggins of Simpsonville; a son, Robert L Coles, II (Patricia); four grandchildren, Jordan Smith, Ashlee Smith, Paul "PJ" Huggins, Jr., and Jessie Huggins; a half-sister, Ginger Marshall; and two cousins, Sandy Peterson and Sherry Houvouras.

A funeral service will be held Monday, July 1, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. in the chapel of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast. A visitation will follow. Burial will be private.

Memorials may be made to Organ Donation at MUSC, 18 Bee St., MSC 450, Charleston, SC 29425.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
Download Now