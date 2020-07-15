Paul Alan Haverstock



Greenville - Paul Alan Haverstock, 56, of Greenville, SC, formerly of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away on July 4, 2020 after a year long courageous battle with cancer. Paul was born on April 22, 1964 to Gene Haverstock and Mary Begley Haverstock. He was preceded in death by his father and is survived by his mother Mary, and sisters Karen (Barry) Spector, Brenda (Michael) Magnes, Denise (Rofl) Tremblay, Lisa Haverstock and Dana (Kenneth) Wolfe. In addition, he is survived by nephews Evan Tremblay and Josh and Kieran Magnes, nieces Michelle Matlock, Lindsay (Ben) Spector Pelkey, Remi (Dave) Spector Engleberg, Maureen Tremblay and Julia Magnes, grandnephews Nolan Pelkey and Ziggy Engleberg, grandnieces Quinn Pelkey and Hailey Matlock Elswick, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



Paul was passionate about animals having rescued, fostered and cared for many dogs and cats. He was active in the dog park and pet rescue communities in Greenville and his dogs Blondie, Tatum and Tucker brought much joy to his life. He had a long career as a (lost art) printer in Orlando and Greenville. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan who looked forward to each season. Paul was a kind and thoughtful man and was generous to anyone in need. His sense of humor and his love of silly jokes was appreciated by all who knew him. Paul was grateful for every day that he was alive to share his life with family and friends. A private celebration of his life will be held at the discretion of his family. May he rest in peace.









