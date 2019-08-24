|
|
Paul Burns, Sr.
Travelers Rest - Paul Stanley Burns, Sr., 81, of Piedmont passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Born in Travelers Rest, he was a son of the late David M. Burns and Jessie Pace Burns.
After Paul graduated from North Greenville University, he joined the Army. He dearly loved the Lord, his family, and his church. Paul worked as an engineer at JP Stevens Parker Plant and was a member of River Road Baptist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Nancy Garrett Burns; a son, Paul "Stanley" Burns, Jr.; a brother, Roy E. Burns; three sisters, Nan Williams, Betty Jo Rice (Earl), and Grace McManus (Bill); and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to give special thanks to Paul's caregivers at Open Arms Hospice.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by three brothers, Larry, Robert, and Charles Burns; and a sister, Kathleen Griffith.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 12:00 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. A funeral service will follow in the Northwest Chapel at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be held in Graceland Cemetery West.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to River Road Baptist Church, 1714 River Road, Piedmont SC.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 24, 2019