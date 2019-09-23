|
Paul Franklin Collins
Greenwood - Paul Franklin Collins, 76, husband of Vicky Parnell Collins, passed into the presence of his Lord on September 20, 2019.
Born in Buffalo, New York, he was a son of the late Robert Franklin Collins and Ruth Calvert Barbe Collins. Paul grew up there and in Illinois, Georgia, New York and Virginia. He graduated from Bob Jones University in 1967, and lived in the upstate and later in Belton and Greenwood, SC. Much of his adult life, he worked in computer programming and he later was a freelance sports photographer covering the University of South Carolina.
Until a recent period of declining health, Paul enjoyed ultra running-on his fiftieth birthday he celebrated with a 50-mile run. He had a kind and gentle sense of humor. Paul was a devoted husband to Vicky. He is also survived by sons, Philip Collins and wife Misti of Hendersonville, NC and Daniel Collins and wife Angie of Greenville; a daughter, Joy Collins of California; a step-daughter, Jennifer Parnell Cain of Greenwood; seven grandchildren; a sister, Grace Collins Hargis and husband Jim; a brother, George Collins and wife Connie; two nephews and four grand-nephews.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 23, 2019