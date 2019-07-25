Paul J. Schaaf



Greenville - Paul J. Schaaf, 96, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, went home to be with his Lord, his wife Marilynn, and other relatives, all in Heaven July 23, 2019. He needed a vacation from the OLLI Program at Furman, the 5 day a week workout program at the Eastside YMCA and above all the Monday morning Men's prayer breakfast at John Knox Presbyterian Church and he now rests in his Eternal home.



Paul was born in Arlington, Ohio, March 27, 1923, to Lester and Lois Anderson Schaaf. He graduated from Bowling Green State University. He married Marilynn Spitler in 1944. He served for 26 years as a Special Agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in San Antonio, Texas, Eastern North Carolina, Spartanburg, and Greenville, where he retired as Special Agent in Charge (SAC). Paul also served in the U.S. Naval Air during World War II.



Paul has been a member of John Knox Presbyterian Church since 1958. He served as a Ruling Elder, on several committees, and will always be remembered for his many years as head Usher of Memorial Services and his faithful service in the Kitchen on Wednesday nights. He was active in the Onesimus Sunday School Class.



Upon his retirement, Paul served as a volunteer with the Greenville County Guardian Ad Litem program where he was awarded the Volunteer of the Year Award. He was active on the Eastside YMCA Board, and was named to a lifetime seat on the YMCA Endowment Board of Directors in 2014. He received the Wilton J McKinney Order of Merit from the Eastside Y in 2007. He was a faithful supporter of every sport that his grandchildren and great grandchildren played.



Paul was predeceased by his beloved wife of 57 years, Marilynn and his parents. He is survived by his children Dallas (Cindy), Jennifer Campbell (Gary) and Danny (Julie) all of Greenville; grandchildren; Brad Schaaf (Susan) of Johns Creek, Georgia, Shannon Jackson of Greer, Chris Campbell (Jordan), Scott Campbell (Jacci), Katie Kelley (Bryan) and Carter Schaaf (Catie), all of Greenville; and 11 great grandchildren; Kristen Schaaf, Ryan Schaaf, Kate Schaaf, Ravanna Jackson, Ridgway Jackson, Jackson Campbell, John Campbell, Jack Campbell, Sam Cambell, Hayden Jackson and Douglas Kelley.



Services will be held Saturday, August 3 at John Knox Presbyterian Church at 2:00pm with Rev. Julie C. Schaaf and Dr. Gordon Turnbull officiating. Visitation will begin following the service in the Fellowship Hall from 3:00-4:30 p.m. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to John Knox Presbyterian Church, 35 Shannon Drive, Greenville, SC 29615



Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive. Online tributes at mackeymortuary.com Published in The Greenville News on July 25, 2019