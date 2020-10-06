1/1
Paul Marshall Sykes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Marshall Sykes

Mobile - Paul Marshall Sykes, 85, devoted husband of the late Judith Sykes, died Thursday, October 1, 2020, at his retirement home in Mobile, AL.

Born in Portsmouth, VA, he was the son of the late Rufus and Thamille Sykes.

Paul was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He was candid, hardworking and resilient, all qualities he passed on to his daughter. Paul enjoyed ACC basketball (go Wolfpack), Braves baseball, poker and golf.

His legacy lives on with his daughter Kris Sykes Spadaccia and her husband Joe, of Chester VA; and one grandson David Paul Spadaccia, who bears his Grandpa's name.

In addition to his loving wife of 53 years, he was preceded in death by his son, Stephen P. Sykes; and sister, Jean Waite.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Graceland East Memorial Park. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask and follow the CDC guidelines for social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Paul's memory to American Diabetes Association, https://diabetes.org/diabetes/donation or P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA, 22116-7023.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Graceland East Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Downtown Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved