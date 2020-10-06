Paul Marshall Sykes
Mobile - Paul Marshall Sykes, 85, devoted husband of the late Judith Sykes, died Thursday, October 1, 2020, at his retirement home in Mobile, AL.
Born in Portsmouth, VA, he was the son of the late Rufus and Thamille Sykes.
Paul was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He was candid, hardworking and resilient, all qualities he passed on to his daughter. Paul enjoyed ACC basketball (go Wolfpack), Braves baseball, poker and golf.
His legacy lives on with his daughter Kris Sykes Spadaccia and her husband Joe, of Chester VA; and one grandson David Paul Spadaccia, who bears his Grandpa's name.
In addition to his loving wife of 53 years, he was preceded in death by his son, Stephen P. Sykes; and sister, Jean Waite.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Graceland East Memorial Park. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask and follow the CDC guidelines for social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Paul's memory to American Diabetes Association
, https://diabetes.org/diabetes/donation
or P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA, 22116-7023.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown