Paul Nick Athas
Greenville - Paul Nick Athas, 91, of Greenville, beloved husband of Magdeline "Maggie" P. Athas, fell asleep unto the Lord Saturday, August 3, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Stenoma, Greece, he was the son of the late Nick and Frances Banias Athanasiou. Mr. Athas immigrated from Greece to New York in 1951 to pursue the American dream with his faith in Jesus. He was the last surviving member of his family. He moved to the Upstate in the 1970's and became an established restaurateur. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, and spending time with his family.
Mr. Athas was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, where he served four years on the Parish Council. He was also a member of A.H.E.P.A., Velouchi Association, and Stenoma Association.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 58 years are three children, Frances Pappas (Demetrios) of Greenville, Elaine Athas of Greenville, and Georgia Bracken (Rick) of Easley; three grandchildren, Jason Pappas (Spring), Pantelis Eckard, and Stavroula Brown (Jacob); and two great-grandchildren, Demetrios Pappas and Charlotte Brown.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, John D. Pappas, and granddaughter, Magy Dickerson.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the Trisagion Service beginning at 6:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Burial to follow the service in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Pickens, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 406 N. Academy St., Greenville, SC 29601.
The family is at the residence.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 4, 2019