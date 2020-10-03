1/
Paul T. Campbell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul T. Campbell

'Taylors - Paul Taft Campbell, 80, passed away October 2, 2020.

A native of Blue Ridge, he was a son of the late Taft Grate and Viola Mae Mitchell Campbell and a retired carpenter for Greenville County Schools.

Surviving are one daughter, Marcia Keasler (Jeff) of Pickens; three brothers, Lister Campbell and Don Campbell both of Taylors and Loran Campbell of Greer and two grandchildren, Ashley Campbell and Braydan Black.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Tony Pearson.

The body will lie in state from noon until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020. at The Wood Mortuary

The family will be at their respective homes.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Lying in State
12:00 - 07:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Wood Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved