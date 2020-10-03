Paul T. Campbell
'Taylors - Paul Taft Campbell, 80, passed away October 2, 2020.
A native of Blue Ridge, he was a son of the late Taft Grate and Viola Mae Mitchell Campbell and a retired carpenter for Greenville County Schools.
Surviving are one daughter, Marcia Keasler (Jeff) of Pickens; three brothers, Lister Campbell and Don Campbell both of Taylors and Loran Campbell of Greer and two grandchildren, Ashley Campbell and Braydan Black.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Tony Pearson.
The body will lie in state from noon until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020. at The Wood Mortuary
The family will be at their respective homes.
