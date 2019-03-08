Services
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
604 Pitt Street
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens
1308 Mathis Ferry Road
Mt. Pleasant, SC
View Map
Paul Wiggins (Brud) Peeples Jr. Obituary
Paul (Brud) Wiggins Peeples, Jr.

Mount Pleasant - Paul (Brud) Wiggins Peeples, Jr., 56, husband of Elise (Lisa) Schweers Peeples died Thursday, March 7, 2019.

His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 604 Pitt Street at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday, March 8, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road from 6:00 until 8:00 pm.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa of Mt. Pleasant, SC; triplets, Ann Elise Peeples, Paul Wiggins Peeples, III and Catherine Price Peeples, all of Mt. Pleasant, SC; his mother, Rita Peeples Ashe and her husband, Don Ashe of Greenville, SC; two sisters, Margaret Peeples Morton (Doug) of Raleigh, NC and Phyllis Peeples Mescon (Jed) of Chattanooga, TN as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Capital Campaign Fund, 604 Pitt Street, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 8, 2019
