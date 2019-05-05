Paul William Bowman



Simpsonville - Paul William Bowman, 87, was born on October 19, 1931, in Bowmanstown, PA, to Raymond and Lottie Bowman, and passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at The Springs, Simpsonville, SC, by natural causes.



Paul attended Clemson College and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for Platt Saco Lowell in Easley until his retirement on January 3, 1997. He married Barbara Thomas Bowman on December 31, 1952. Paul served his country in the Air Force, as well as the Navy Reserve and the Army Reserve.



In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by his children, Melanie Bowman, Charlene Bowman Parkins, and Matthew Bowman (Tricia). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Christopher Key, Tiffany Posey, Graham and Evan Parkins, and Cody, Noah, and Sam Bowman; and great-grandchildren, Jasmyn and Kamryn Jones, and Jason and William Key. Paul is also survived by his brother, Robert Bowman, of Pennsylvania.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Donald Bowman.



A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church - Trinity Campus, 2703 Augusta Road, Greenville, SC 29605. Visitation will be held at the church in the fellowship hall following the service.



Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.



