Paul William Curlee
Greenville - Paul Williams Curlee, Sr., 71, of Greenville, S.C., passed away on February 16, 2020 in Greenville.
Paul was born in Greenville to Thomas Oscar Curlee and Elizabeth Williams Curlee on May 8, 1948. He graduated from The Citadel, Class of 1971, where he received his degree in business. He was formerly married to Jessica Riddle Curlee for many years. He began his lifelong career in sales with United Chemical in Greenville with his partner Alan Foster, eventually becoming the principal owner and CEO. He was involved with his Alma Mater, The Citadel, a life member of The Citadel Alumni Association, and his love for his church.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Oscar Curlee and Elizabeth Williams Curlee, and his stepson, Albert Glenn Howle.
Paul is survived by his former wife, Jessica Riddle Curlee; son, Paul "Will" Williams Curlee, Jr. and his wife, Katrina Wells Curlee; stepson, Graham Riddle Howle and his wife, Marci Perrin Howle; brother, Thomas Oscar Curlee, III of Poughkeepsie, NY; sister, Mary Curlee Arnett and her husband, Marion Lee Arnett, Jr. MD of Spartanburg, SC; granddaughters, Collyn Anne Curlee and Eliane "Lainey" Leventis Curlee; step-grandchildren, Graham Riddle Howle, Jr., and Perrin MacKinley Howle; niece, Elizabeth Arnett Murdaugh and husband, John Marvin Murdaugh of Okatie,SC and their children, Mary Marvin Murdaugh, Elizabeth Grace Murdaugh, and Randolph Murdaugh, V; niece, Katie Curlee Cresswell and her husband, Eliot Cresswell of Saratoga Springs, NY; niece, Caroline Curlee Greenfield and her husband, Jacob Dustman Greenfield of Pleasant Valley, NY and their children, Celia Ruth Greenfield and Mable Grace Greenfield; and dear friend and companion, Kathy Nixon Puntch.
Paul's life was full of grace, kindness, unconditional love, loyalty, and lasting friendship. He had a profound impact on all that knew him and we in turn were most honored to have known him, leaving us with happy and unforgettable memories.
A visitation will be held at 3:00 PM on February 20, 2020 in the Orders Parlor Room at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church, 200 Buncombe Street, Greenville, SC 29601with the funeral service following at 4:30 PM conducted by Dr. Bob Howell.
Memorials may be made to Buncombe Street United Methodist Church, 200 Buncombe Street, Greenville, SC 29601, or The Citadel Brigadier Foundation in memory of Paul Williams Curlee, Sr., 69 Hagood Avenue, Charleston, SC 29403.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020