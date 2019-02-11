Paula Biase Travaglini



Greer - Paula was born September 19, 1927 to Maryann LaRosa Biase and Carmine Biase in Belleville, NJ.



Paula married H. Richard "Dick" Travaglini in April of 1950. Together they raised four children, Gale, Mark, Maryann, and Richard, initially in Newark. In 1966 the family moved to Bloomfield. Paula worked as a secretary in Human Resources with Schering Plough in Bloomfield from 1970-1990.



With children and grandchildren in South Carolina, Paula and Dick moved to SC in 1994. Paula was active in Prince of Peace St. Theresa's Guild, Stone Lake Garden Club, and Ladies Lunch Bunch. She also volunteered with Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, and weekly at the Poor Claire's Monastery.



Paula is survived by her husband, H. Richard of 68 years and their four children, Gale Travaglini Brock and son-in-law Howard of Alexandria, VA, Mark Travaglini and daughter-in-law JoAnna of Weaverville, NC, Maryann Travaglini Festa and son-in-law Rick of Mill Spring, NC, and Richard Travaglini and daughter-in law Joanne of Bedminster, NJ. Paula also leaves behind six grandchildren, Andrew and wife Ashley, Lorna, Joseph and wife Melissa, Alex, Jason, and Cara, and three great grandchildren Delia, Delaney, and Luca.



The funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Greenville, SC, followed by family only interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to , St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School, 307 Gower St., Greenville, SC 29611, or the Prince of Peace St. Vincent de Paul Society, 1209 Brushy Creek Rd., Taylors, SC 29687.



Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 11, 2019