Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 967-2424
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Paula Dunn Holmes Obituary
Paula Dunn Holmes

Fountain Inn - Paula Dunn Holmes, 57, wife of Brad Holmes, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

Paula was born in Sumter, SC to the late Edgar T. Dunn and Mary Ann Dunn. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church. She volunteered for Lauren's Hope Foundation and White Horse Missions. Paula loved animals and outdoor activities and also supported the Humane Society and SPCA.

Paula was a hospice nurse and hospice Patient advocate in the Upstate for the past 11 years. She was a hospice nurse for over 25 years. Helping people through the final transition in their lives and helping families find peace from the loss of a love one was her passion.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, is a brother, Michael Dunn; as well as her beloved dogs and cats.

A Celebration of Paula's Life will be 2pm Wednesday at Fletcher Funeral Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials can be made to White Horse Missions and Humane Society.

Fletcher Funeral Service
Published in The Greenville News on May 12, 2019
