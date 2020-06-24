Pauline Burns
Piedmont - Pauline Burns, 91, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020.
Ms. Burns was born in Greenville to the late James Oliver Burns and Mary Radford Burns. Pauline retired from Michelin, enjoyed visiting with family, cooking, going to the beach, and listening to country music. She was the last surviving relative of her immediate family.
Surviving are a nephew, Warren Martin and a niece Elisa Whitmire (Tim) who she raised as her own; a great nephew, Jeremy Martin and two great nieces, Susie Gunter and Constance Martin who she considered her grandchildren as well as many other loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by six brothers, Blease Radford, Clyde Burns, Guy Burns, Roy Burns, Joe Burns and Perry "Dude" Burns; three sisters, Vida Vaughn, Evelyn DeYoung and Deborah Martin
Viewing for Ms. Burns will be from 2-4pm Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Service.
Funeral services will be held 2pm Sunday at Fletcher Funeral Service officiated by Rev. John Smith. Entombment will follow in Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to, American Parkinson's Disease 135 Parkinson Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 www.apdaparkinson.org
The family will be at the home of Tim and Elisa Whitmire, 502 S. Artillery Court Piedmont, SC 29673.
Fletcher Funeral Service
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.