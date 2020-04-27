|
|
Pauline McCarson
Greenville - Pauline Smith McCarson, 95, wife of the late Jack McCarson, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 25, 2020.
Born in Marion, NC, she was the eldest daughter of the late William Luther and Mattie Hicks Smith, and the last surviving member of her immediate family. From an early age, she helped her mother with cooking and taking care of the younger children.
She was a 1942 graduate of Parker High School and was Manager of the Children's Department of Efird's Department Store prior to her marriage to Jack in 1944. Taking care of her family was always her first love as she and Jack lived in various places in the US and Germany for the next 18 years before returning to Greenville.
Pauline was a member of Unity Baptist Church. Her greatest spiritual joy was teaching Sunday and Bible School to young children.
She is survived by daughter, Becky Holloway of Greenville; sons, Michael (Joyce) of Chapin and Roddy McCarson (Brenda) of Gilbert; a daughter-in-law, Brenda McCarson of Greenville; 8 grandchildren, Jack, Ryan, Roddy, April, Ashley, Brooke, Mark and Tiffany; 15 great grandchildren; a great-great grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her loving husband, Pauline was preceded in death by sons, Daryl and Timothy; a grandson, Chris McCarson; brothers, Wayne and Joe Smith; and sisters, Joyce Patton, Margie Burns, and Ruth Traynham.
Burial will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 3 pm. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Pauline will lie in state on Wednesday, April 29 from 3 - 5 pm at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest and Thursday, April 30 prior to the private graveside service for those that wish to sign the register book. Pauline's family encourages those at home to share your condolences on her obituary tribute wall or to send a "Hug from Home".
The family would like to thank Marian Solorzano and Gail Marchbanks for their special and tender care of our mother. We would also like to express our gratitude to Chaplin Dwight Wagner and Hospice Care of South Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or to a .
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020