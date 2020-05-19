|
Pearl L. Johnson
Greenville - Pearl L. Johnson, 91, beloved wife of the late Stanley L. Johnson, died May 17, 2020, with her family at her side. Born in Laurens, SC, she was the daughter of the late C.I. and Catherine Terry Lynch.
She was a long-time member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Fountain Inn, SC. She loved her family and cherished her time with them. She also loved her church, her neighbors, her friends, playing bridge, and traveling.
She is survived by three daughters, Lynn J. Jones and husband, Dr. Jefferson Jones Sr. of Columbus GA, Elaine J. Axson and husband, Leo (Bubba) Axson of Mauldin SC, and Rose Marie Johnson, of Columbus, GA; five grandsons, Dr. Jefferson Jones II (Leslie), Andrew Jones (Sierra), Matthew Jones (Madalyn), Joshua Jones (Sara), and Hank Axson, (Megan); and 11 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Virginia Mitchell, of Bradyville, TN, a sister-in-law, Bobbie Jean Johnson, of Laurens, SC, and many loving nieces and nephews. Our family would especially like to recognize Caroline and Tommy Poole for being such special friends and neighbors.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Dr. Jimmy Elder officiating. A private family graveside service will be held later in the week at Cannon Memorial Park in Fountain Inn, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 403 South Weston Street, Fountain Inn, SC.
Published in The Greenville News from May 19 to May 20, 2020