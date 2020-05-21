|
|
Peggy Adkins Hyatt
Spartanburg - Peggy Adkins Hyatt, 78, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born May 4, 1942 in Greer, SC, she was the daughter of the late Walter Adkins and Mary Lou Adkins and wife of the late Joseph Hyatt. She was employed at Holiday Inn Worldwide for 43 years.
Peggy loved gardening and being outside, taking walks with her beloved dog, Otis and long road trips with her favorite playing on the radio, Willie Nelson. She also loved attending Victory Fellowship Church in Lexington, SC.
Surviving are her daughters, Teresa Greene of Chattanooga, TN and Diane Coggins (Rodney) of Spartanburg, SC; her sons, Brian Hyatt of Spartanburg, SC, Ronnie Hyatt (Elizabeth) and Danny Hyatt, both of Greenville, SC; granddaughters, Brandy Murphree (Tim) of Tryon, NC, Rebecca Hyatt of Tampa, FL; grandson, Jason Coggins of Spartanburg, SC; great-grandson, Dominic Morales of Tampa, FL; a sister, Linda Gardner (Charles) of Duncan, SC; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by brothers, Jim and Dennis Adkins, as well as her grandson, Riley Greene.
There will be a private Celebration of Life at the home of Diane and Rodney Coggins with family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Myelin Project in memory of Riley Greene at http://leukodystrophyalliance.org/the-myelin-project/
Published in The Greenville News from May 21 to May 22, 2020